T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

Concerns about the safety of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Benin City, forced the police to beef up security around his Okorotun residence in the Edo State capital on Saturday night.

It was learnt that despite the tight security mounted at the Benin Airport on Friday to prevent mobilized political thugs from attacking the former Edo State governor, the thugs were still able to hauls stones at his convoy.

But that was‎ only the first hurdle, as the APC National Chairman found it difficult to access his house. The Okorotun street was blocked on both ends with two Edo State Waste Management trucks.

Some tyres of the trucks were deflated to make it impossible for anyone to tow them.

Besides, it was gathered that there was real‎ threat of explosive devices to be hauled at the APC national chairman’s premises on Saturday night, even as credible sources disclosed that there was a plot to burn one of the trucks and hang it on Oshiomhole.

Following the threat, the Inspector -General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was said to have directed the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Jimeta Lawal, to beef up security around Oshiomhole’s house.

Consequently, the commissioner, according to informed sources, complied with the Inspector General of Police’s directive and personally visited the APC National Chairman’s house to assess the security situation.

‎This is even as Oshiomhole was said to have been inundated with telephone calls through out Saturday night by well wishers seeking to enquire about his safety in Benin City.

But by Sunday morning, one of the two trucks used to block access to his residence had been burnt by yet to identified persons.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has denied involvement in the attacks on the APC National Chairman at the Benin Airport and the siege to his residence.

“We don’t know anything about these; our concern is that the National Chairman came to Edo State and did not inform the government about his presence.

“He is the national chairman of our party and courtesy demands that he informs the government about his presence and like I said before, the state government does not have anything to do with the airport incident”, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr‎. Crusoe Osagie said.

Recall that Oshiomhole was in Benin City at the weekend to attend the burial ceremony of late Cecilia Agbonyinma, mother of former representative of Ikpoba-Okah constituency in the House of Representatives Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma.

