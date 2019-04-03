Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied those arrested and paraded by police in Anambra State for allegedly attacking a police station as their members, as claimed by the police.

The group said it has been a non-violent organisation, that doesn’t bear arms since it started the movement for the restoration of Biafran state and wondered why police has always wanted to rope in the name of IPOB in very criminal matters in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said IPOB members never carted way AK-47 rifles, burnt police patrol van or police station at Ajali, in Orumba, Anambra State, and will never do so until Biafra’s freedom is restored. He said those arrested were criminals and not its members as labeled by police.

He said: “It is a pity and unbelievable that Anambra State Police Command, in Awka, will be working with scripts handed over to them by Governor Willie Obiano, to intimidate and arrest innocent citizens, who are living in Orumba North and South with the accusation of carrying guns and AK47 rifles. IPOB members do not move around with guns or AK 47 rifles since inception and formation of this great and noble movement. Nigerians must thank God, who mandated our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to be peaceful in all his approach to restore Biafra sovereignty.”

He said Obiano and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State should be held responsible for the manhunt and illegal arrest by police going on in both states, as the chief security officers of the states.

“Our people are in serious danger over the recent and latest version of manhunt and illegal arrest going on in Abia and Anambra states, instructed by Ikpeazu and Obiano.

“It is important we remind Nigerians and stakeholders in Abia and Anambra states to warn Ikpeazu and Obiano to release those arrested in their respective states or wait to see IPOB’s new strategy to restore Biafra sovereignty in the shortest possible time. Ikpeazu, Obiano and other South East governors must leave IPOB members alone before it is too late.

“We are worried over the deployment and posting of Nigerian police and army officers in Biafraland; the commissioner of police in Anambra and Abia states, including other states in Biafraland are Fulani officers, both their spokespersons, area commanders and DPOs. Our people are seriously under cage,” Powerful said.