From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has described reports making the rounds over its plot to arrest Sunday Igboho, at Ibadan, Oyo State as “fake news”.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement called on the public to disregard the report which has been reported in some medium.

Afunaya, said “The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. “The said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore be disregarded”.

Men of the Department of State Security(DSS), were said to have allegedly attacked Chief Sunday Adeyemo who is popularly known as “Igboho” in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Igboho, in an interview with newsmen, had lamented that he was disappointed that he was attacked without committing any offence by men of DSS who on the instruction of unknown authorities, attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

He said, despite their effrontery to stop him, he had managed to have his way to point of his scheduled meeting.