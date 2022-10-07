From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed an alleged attempted murder suit brought by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, against his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The dismissal of the suit by Justice Inyang Ekwo was predicated upon the dramatic withdrawal by the former minister. When the case came up for arraignment, the prosecution counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, informed the court that he had the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to discontinue with the matter.

“The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today. However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” he said.

Ijagbemi informed the court that the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police was in receipt of a letter from the nominal complainant (Fani-Kayode) about his intention to withdraw the case.

He said the withdrawal of the charge was provided for in Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Lawyer to Ms Chikwendu and other defendants, Mr Peter Abang, did not oppose the request prompting Justice Ekwo to dismiss the suit.

In an amended 14-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022, dated and filed on April 28, Chikwendu was the second defendant in the matter.

Other defendants in the trial include Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as first, third and fourth defendants, respectively, while others were said to be at large.

Speaking to newsmen after the proceedings, Abang described the withdrawal of the suit as “a welcomed development.”

On his part, Ijagbemi said: “The complainant, via the prosecution, has the unfettered power to withdraw a charge before the court.”

He said with the provision of ACJA, 2015, a charge could be withdrawn even until judgment against any of the defendants or accused persons standing trial before the court. The lawyer said the ex-minister, in his withdrawal of case letter, said that “the whole family members had sat and amicably resolved the matter without any rancour or recourse to previous occurrences, and they are happily standing and living together in love and in harmony.