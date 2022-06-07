From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it had arrested 15 people for setting one Ahmad Usman ablaze for alleged blasphemy at Lugbe, on June 4.

The deceased, a vigilante member, was said to have been set ablaze after an argument with one of the Muslim clerics in the area who mobilised the mob to set him on fire.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The police public relations officer Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said: “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 15 suspects, in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe Area of the FCT, on June 4, 2022.

“The arrest of the suspects follows ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of the 30-year-old Usman.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Babaji Sunday, has assured that the Command will get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book. The CP, while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .