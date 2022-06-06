From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it have arrested fifteen persons for setting one Ahmad Usman, ablaze for alleged blasphemy at Lugbe on June, 4.

The deceased a vigilante member, was said to have been set ablaze after an argument with one of the Muslim clerics in the area who mobilized the mobs to set him on fire.

The police public relations officer Josephine Adeh, in a statement said “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has arrested fifteen (15) suspects in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe Area of the FCT on June 4, 2022. The arrest of the suspects follows ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of the 30year old Usman.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has assured that the Command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book. The CP, while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.

Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,

