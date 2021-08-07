From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu, And Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Intersociety and other groups have disagreed with the Amnesty International (AI) on the figures of people allegedly killed by security forces in the four months of internal security operations carried out in the South East, adding that AI’s figure was a child’s play compared to the carnage that took place in the zone by agents of the state.

AI, had, in its latest report, said at least 115 people were killed by security forces in the four month-long operations in the South-East, while more than 500 were arrested during police and military raids. But reacting to the report yesterday, Intersociety and IPOB sharply disagreed with the organization claiming that it underrepresented the figures of both those killed and unlawfully arrested.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi said that the most underlining thing or sign of what AI said in their statement was that security forces “ruthlessly resorted to crude and excessive use of force and other forms of extrajudicial methods.”

He noted: “The AI’s statement also corroborated and lent a supportive voice to our earlier and several positions that the Nigerian security forces deployed in the East perpetrated heinous and abominable acts including the grave commission of crimes against humanity. They were also crude, hateful, unprofessional and atrocious in their handling styles and are expressly answerable to those atrocities if not now, then certainly later.”

He further noted: “The killing of some security personnel and attacks on government facilities are never excused anywhere in the world, including Nigeria, for security forces particularly the Nigerian Army to engage in egregious and wanton killings, property destructions, abductions, arrest, and long detention of citizens without trial, indiscriminate and false labeling and stigmatization of defenseless citizens as well as enforced disappearances.

“For us at Intersociety, these atrocious and abominable acts of the security forces and their total condemnation are the central message given by AI and Intersociety. Police admission of killing only ‘21 persons’ is immaterial, and unserious because they have been lying from the pit of hell and have become ‘liars-in-chief’.

“Intersociety therefore statistically re-asserts that counting from January to July 2021, security forces killed outside the law not less than 350 defenceless citizens in Eastern Nigeria and it is over 460 if counted from October -November 2020 with the addition of the Obigbo massacre. Relying on the same premise, security forces abducted or unlawfully arrested not less than 3000 including over 550 in Obigbo, and disappeared not less than 762 who are presumed dead in custody or captivity, until the contrary is established, if any. And out of this number, 300 names were mentioned in our recent statement.”

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) while reacting to the report said it was unfortunate that the South East had been turned into a slaughterhouse by Nigerian security agencies. Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau of the foundation, Chief Abia Onyeike, said: “It is quite horrifying that the massacre of our people by Fulani herdsmen is being further complemented by killings carried out by the official apparatus of the Nigerian Government. This same security personnel have never arrested or prosecuted the rampaging herdsmen who overrun South-East communities, killing and raping Igbo women and girls.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Government should take responsibility for this new trend of calculated genocide unleashed against Ndigbo because in the fullness of time, they will be dragged before the International Criminal Court at The Hague where they will be interrogated for crimes against humanity.”

Though IPOB on its part commended Amnesty International on its records of Igbo killed in the last four months in the South East, it, however, claimed that the death toll was far higher than that. The association, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it feared the killing might increase if the leaders in the zone did not stand up and protect their own just like the northerners are doing. It condemned the recent recognition accorded the military by the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its President General, Prof. George Obiozor.

Powerful said: “We also realised that Amnesty International didn’t have the accurate number of people killed or put in the security cells across Nigeria. The Nigerian government and her security operatives invaded many homes and killed many innocent children, youths, women, and old men in the whole of Biafra land.

“Have you ever seen where Fulani governors and Arewa elders gave soldiers awards for killing Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani terrorists, herdsmen, and bandits in Nigeria? Only elders of Ndigbo did so. But we’re ready for them.”

In a similar development, President of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Goodluck Ibem has lamented the carnage caused by security agencies in the South East. He said the only way out of the present quagmire and festering tension in the zone is for the Federal Government to launch security operations against murderous Fulani herdsmen who massacre innocent Nigerians on daily basis.

According to him, “the Federal Government cannot launch security operations against Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the region while allowing the armed murderous Fulani herdsmen to be killing people in the zone and other southern parts of the country on daily basis without arresting them.

“There has not been any form of security operations since 2015 till date against killer Fulani herdsmen in the South-East and other southern part of the country. Apologies or compensation for the extrajudicial killings of innocent indigenes of Southeast by security agents is not enough, the perpetrators of the extrajudicial killings must be brought to justice because human life is sacrosanct.”

He commended the Country Director of Amnesty International Osai Ojigho for gathering enough evidence of the ruthless killings, torture, and unlawful use of force within the region by security agents.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.