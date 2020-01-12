Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described as dehumanising and unjustifiable, the reported torture of a 14-year-old boy inside a bread oven for allegedly stealing bread at a bakery in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of the State.

The governor said he received the report of the incident with much sadness, saying it was unacceptable for anyone to inflict such a high degree of pain on a fellow human being for whatever reason.

Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, in a statement said the manager of the bakery, who was said to have put the boy inside a hot bread oven and tortured him had since been arrested by the police, arraigned before a Magistrate Court and remanded in prison custody while the bakery was shut down by the state government.

Governor Yahaya, according to the statement, ordered relevant state agencies to follow up the matter and ensure that the perpetrator of the dastardly act faces the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent.

The boy is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Gombe.

While disclosing that the state would foot all the hospital bills, Governor Yahaya assured that his administration would continue to protect the lives of all citizens of the state and ensure the protection of their rights at all times.

He also charged the people of the state to always report criminal activities to the police rather than take the law into their hands.