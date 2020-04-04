Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has appealed to security personnel deployed to enforce the lockdown restrictions to apply caution. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the appeal during yesterday’s daily press briefing in Abuja.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to be law-abiding and self-restraining, while the lockdown period lasts. His appeal follows reports of alleged use of force on citizens in different parts of the country by security agents deployed to enforce the observance of some of the measures recently introduced by the federal government to manage the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Mustapha also appealed to those engaged in the business of retailing and sale of essential commodities, especially food items, not to see the emergency situation as an opportunity to hike prices of their wares. According to him, the current situation is a threat to not just the human race, but also to the Nigerian economy and national security, hence the need for all citizens to play their parts by showing some understanding with government in all steps being taken, as well as, obeying all instructions.

“The Federal Government has ramped up its synergy with the state governments through video-conferencing communication and the platform of the Governors Forum,” he said. “By these measures, a lot of gaps are being closed for uniformity of purpose.

“The PTF finds it very necessary to appeal to our law enforcement agencies to deploy tact and caution in the course of enforcing the rules, even, in the face of provocation. We similarly appeal to all Nigerians to be law-abiding, and to exercise patience and self-restraint. The message from Mr. President is that no Nigerian should on account of these rules suffer any harm or pains during this period or at any time in our national life.

“To the Nigerian traders and businessmen and women, we appeal for resistance to the urge to hike prices of goods and commodities, during this period, as our compassionate nature must prevail. This is the best time to be considerate and to show empathy for our fellow Nigerians.”