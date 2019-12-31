Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Magistrate Court, Tinubu has given a musician, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley till January 14, 2020 to appear in court for arraignment for alleged car theft or risk being arrest.

Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias expressed displeasure over Marley absence in court today, warned that if he failed to appear in court on the new date fixed, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

The Chief Magistrate made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent which made the court to order him to appear on December 31.

The court granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum

MR Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley before the court today (December 21), when the case would be listed for further hearing.