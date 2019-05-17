The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will, on Monday, formally arraign Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, before a Federal High Court, in Lagos, over allegations of card theft and forgery.

He has been in EFCC detention for more than a week.

In the case with number FHC/L/178c/19, EFCC slammed an 11-count charge on the singer and some of his alleged accomplices.

But, Marley’s “management” said in a statement, yesterday, that the allegedly incriminating items retrieve during the singer’s arrest do not belong to him.

The singer’s management also refuted allegations of cybercrime and internet fraud advocacy made against the singer.

“The situation with Naira Marley is extremely unfortunate. We heard complaints about his recent comments around cybercrime. Naira did not publicly defend those who commit fraud,” his management said.

Regardless, some of the EFCC charges against the singer bordered on use of forged or stolen access card to obtain money, offences, which are punishable by the Cyber Crimes Prohibition Law of Nigeria.

The May 14 charge sheet was personally signed and collected by Naira Marley on May 15. He remains EFCC custody, in Lagos.