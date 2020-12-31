From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) continued its alleged certificate forgery case against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday by tendering additional documents before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, to prove its case against him.

The two additional documents are a University of Ibadan degree certificate, belonging to Dr Emmanuel Balogun and a report by a forensic document examiner, Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP), Mr Raphael Onwuzuligbo.

The documents were admitted in evidence by Justice Ahmed Mohammed as exhibits after they were tendered through the lead counsel of the plaintiffs, Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN. The first degree certificate in agricultural science tendered was awarded to Balogun in 1979, the same year with that of Obaseki.

The second document was, however, admitted with a caveat following objections to their admissibility raised by the first and second defendants in the suit.

The APC and one of its chieftains, Mr Williams Edobor had dragged Obaseki, his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court seeking the disqualification of Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election over alleged forgery and perjury.

The case was filed on July 14 and going by the constitutional provisions of 180 days for pre-election matters, is expected to lapse on January 13, 2021.