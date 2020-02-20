The National Industrial Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed March 31 to deliver a ruling in an application seeking warrants for contempt of court against the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede.

The application sought that Form 48 be granted in order for Form 49 to be issued against the respondents to appear before the court to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for not complying with the judgment of the court.

The judgment had directed that they should align the rank of an ex-staff, Made Oguntoyinbo, to Comptroller of Immigration or face the possibility of a jail term.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, adjourned the matter until March 31 for ruling after Mr. Ogutoyinbo’s counsel, Femi Adedeji, brought the application for notice of consequences of disobedience to order of the court in pursuant to Order 9 Rule 13 of Judgment Enforcement Rule

The application, in addition, sought the respondents to obey the directive contained in the order of the judgment delivered on March 29, 2019 by the same court.

In the judgment, the court ordered that they should immediately align the rank of the ex-staff to Comptroller of Immigration, among other orders. The application further sought for an order of the court to direct the respondents to comply with the order of the court or be found guilty of contempt of court.