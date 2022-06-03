An Abuja based Realtor, Osita Opara, has asked Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Maitama, to help him recover N37.5 million from his clients, the incorporated trustees of Deeper Life Bible Church and one Chief Chikwe Udensi, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in Abia State.

Chief Chikwe Udensi is one of those jostling to be Governorship candidate of APGA in Abia State and he has consistently refused to pay his fellow businessman whom he had business dealings with in respect of a property purchased for Deeper Christian Life Church.

Opara, through his lawyer, Okechukwu Okafor, in a suit marked CV/1756/2021, claimed that the duo (Deeper Life Church and Chief Chikwe Udensi) have refused to pay him the said amount (N37.5 million), being the five percent agency fee due to him from a property worth N750 million purchased for Deeper Christian Life Church.

The claimant averred that on February 3, 2020, the defendants engaged him to get them a mansion in Abuja and both parties agreed that he would be paid five percent of the net value of the property as commission.

He said that he succeeded in procuring the property as requested and its value was put at N750 million.

He further explained that his agency fee as agreed should be N37.5 million, being the five percent of the net value of the property. The arrangement between them was that the church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi’s led Deeper Life Christian Church would relinquish its former property to the second defendant in the suit, Chief Udensi, in exchange of the new property procured by Opara.

The claimant further averred that the defendants would jointly pay him N37.5 million as his agency fee as agreed by both parties, but when the contract was concluded, the defendants refused to pay him the agreed sum, which made him contact his lawyer who then wrote to the defendants demanding the agency fees.

