A Fededal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday stopped the Edo State Government and Governor Godwin Obaseki, from arresting and prosecuting the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over indictment contained in a white paper submitted to the state government.

A panel of inquiry set up by the state government and headed by Justice J. Oyomire, had in a white paper indicted Oshiomhole of allegations bordering on corruption.

In addition, the document recommended the arrest and prosecution of Oshiomhole.

Justice Ahmed Muhammed after listening to an Exparte motion moved by counsel to the APC national chairman, Mr. West Idahosa, who urged the court to stop the arrest and prosecution of his client on account of the white paper.

His motion was vehemently oppossed to by counsel to the Edo Government, Mr. Alex Ejeiseme, SAN, through a notice of preliminary objection challenging the motion.

Others listed as respondents in the motion exparte are Attorney- General and Commissioner of Justice of Edo state, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services.

However, after listening to submissions of counsel ordered respondents in the matter to stay action in respect of the case pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction.

Ejeiseme had earlier objected to the hearing of the case by the court on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In his ruling after listening to parties in the matter, the court held, ”An interim order is hereby made restraining the prosecution of the applicant pursuant to the report submitted to the 1st to 3rd respondents or any white paper, pendingvthe determination of the issue of jurisdiction raised in the 1st to 4th respondents notice preliminary objection”.

The court also directed Oshiomhole’s counsel to serve all the respondents his processes within 48 hours.

The case has been adjourned to June 17, 2020.