From Fred Itua, Abuja

Few days after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, the anti-graft agency yesterday arrested Bukola Saraki for questioning.

The commission also allegedly invited Saraki’s successor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Saraki served as President of the Senate between 2015 and 2019. He also served as governor of Kwara State between 2003 and -2011. During his reign as Senate President, he had a running battle with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2015, Saraki was tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, over alleged under-declaration of assets when he held sway as governor of Kwara State. But he was discharged and acquitted in 2017 by the Supreme Court.

Sakari believed to be potential aspirant for the position of the president in 2023 is reportedly in the custody of EFCC over allegations of theft and money laundering.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, confirmed the invitation to Sunday Sun on phone yesterday. He did not, however, give further details on why he was arrested.

Media aide to Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, did not respond to calls made to his active mobile line when contacted.

However, Olaniyonu in a post in one of the WhatsApp platforms, said that the news about Saraki’s arrest was untrue, adding that the former Senate President attended a social function on yesterday.

But sources at the anti-graft agency said that Saraki was being grilled over alleged theft and other sundry allegations leveled against him by the EFCC.

