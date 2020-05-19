Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district and immediate past Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and members of the state probe panel from further investigating him over the purported financial infractions he allegedly committed while in office.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/558/2020 filed on May 18, Okorocha specifically want the EFCC to end or suspend it’s investigation including all the petitions submitted to it by the Imo State Government until the panel on contract set up by the same state government has concluded it’s probe.

Other defendants in the suit filed by his counsel, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) are the Attorney General of Imo State; members of the Judicial Commission on Lands and Related matters, members of the panel to investigate the activities of ISOPADEC; members of the panel to investigate the status of the newly established Tertiary institutions; members of the investigative committee for financial transactions in Imo State; Committee for the Review of appointments recruitments and related matters from 2015 till date and the Committee for the investigation of LGA.