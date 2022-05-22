From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the Bailiwick of Jersey has announced the forfeiture of the sum of £1.9 million by former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lieutenant General Jeremiah Useni (retd).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Useni who represented Plateau South in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, contested for the governorship of the state in the 2019 general elections in which incumbent Governor Simon Lalong was declared winner.

He had previously served as military governor of the defunct Bendel State in 1984 before serving as FCT minister during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Government of Jersey, in a statement on its website, recalled that: “On 28 May, 2021, Her Majesty’s Attorney General served a forfeiture notice under Article 10 (1) of the Forfeiture of Assets (Civil Proceedings) (Jersey) Law 2018 on Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni (Retired) seeking the forfeiture of approximately £1.9 million deposited into Jersey numbered bank accounts in a false identity between 1989 and the late 1990s. After today (19 May), the Royal Court granted the Attorney General’s application to forfeit the funds.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The Government of Jersey further said the Attorney General argued the accounts were created to hold and conceal bribes, or other proceeds of corruption, received by Useni during the period he held high political office in the Abacha regime.

“The payments into the accounts were received by Lieutenant General Useni for the purposes or on account of, exercising political influence over the award of lucrative contracts to foreign and Nigerian companies for the supply of industrial or commercial services in Nigeria and therefore represented tainted property liable to be forfeited under the 2018 Forfeiture Law.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .