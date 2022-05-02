From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State government has sealed off Merry-home Hotels limited, located within the 7up axis of Ogbor Hill, Aba, over alleged ritual murder and other criminal activities taking place in the hotel premises.

Handing down the government directive in Aba, the Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, said the government took the decision in view of repeated security reports of a series of deaths under questionable circumstances within the hotel premises.

The information commissioner said the recent of such deaths was that of a young lady who came into the hotel with two young boys and a baby in the a certain afternoon, as confirmed by the CCTV.

He said the boys left with the baby in the evening without the lady, only for the hotel management to break into the room around midnight and found the lady dead with her body dismembered.

Chikamnanyo also revealed that reports available to the government have shown other incidents of deaths taking place in the hotel, especially around the swimming pool side.

He re-emphasised the determination of the Ikpeazu-led administration to stamp out all issues that pose threats to the lives of Abians, stressing that no responsible government will fold its arms and watch such hotspots of crime crop up.

He disclosed that everyone suspected to be involved in the criminal activities that went on in the hotel have been arrested and their cases transferred to the state CID for investigation, while the hotel would remain sealed, pending the completion of investigations.

He warned that Abia State is a no go area for ritual murders and dismemberment of people’s body for any purpose and has zero tolerance for any form of incubation and growth of criminality.

He warned that any hotel in the state that offers itself for such practice will automatically be sealed and the culprits brought to book.