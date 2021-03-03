From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja Upper Area Court has on Wednesday ordered a substituted service of criminal summons on seven executives of Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited following the inability of the Court Bailiff to serve them with criminal summons.

The order was made sequel to an application by Counsel to the Complainant in the action instituted by African Initiative Against Abuse of Public Trust informing the Court that while the Bailiff of the Court had effectively served the Company sued as the 1st Defendant, the other seven defendants who are all top Executives of Shell were nowhere to be found to be served personally.

Accordingly, the Judge, Gambo Garba, of the Abuja Upper Area Court, sitting in Zuba, granted the application for substituted service on them in line with Section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, by pasting at their office.

They are Captain Callium Finlayson, Chibueze Uduanochie, Simon Ruddy, Bashir Bello, Osagie Okunbor, Igo Weli and Toyin Olagunyi.

Shell and the seven defendants were summoned by the court following a direct criminal complaint filed by Obed Agu pursuant to section 88 and 89 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.