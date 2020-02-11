An FCT high court Nyanya on Tuesday fixed Feb. 24 for continuation of trial of two students of the University of Abuja, charged with conspiracy in the alleged drowning of their friend.

The police accused Christian Francis, and David Ogwu, of drowning one Emmanuel Balogun, at the Dome Hotel, Abuja, on April 28, 2019.

The Judge, Baba- Idris Muawiyah adjourned the matter following the prosecuting counsel’s prayed for adjournment to enable him bring more witnesses.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the matter was for cross- examination of their first witness (PW1), Mr Akin Balogun by Mr Ameh Ameh 2nd defendant’s counsel.

Answering questions from Ameh, the witness told the court that he was not at the Dome when the incident happened.I

“But in the video clips that I watched, I saw the 2nd defendant around the pool, wearing the deceased cap.

” He did not swim with the deceased or touched him” he said.

When asked how many people were in and around the pool , said about fifteen.

He added that it was their efforts that brought the defendants to the court.

The witness said that they reported to the police those they could identify in the video clips and could not tell the police how to do their jobs.

” We made every effort to bring all those we saw in the video clips but I was made to know that the others were investigated and these two were to the court ”

” My conclusion was simple, they were there when the deceased died , the other swimmers were there too he said.

He added that he will be shocked to hear that the deceased was a smoker and a drug addict.

The witness further said that he was not aware that the deceased invited the 2nd defendant and tempted him with hard substance.

He added that he was not aware that the 2nd defendant made frantic effort to look for the deceased and later told he was dead.

The witness said further that he had not seen the autopsy on the deceased.

NAN reports that the students are charged with conspiracy to commit felony, culpable homicide and failure to give information.

The police alleged that the defendants and the deceased and the defendants attended a pool party at the Dome Hotel, Abuja on April 28, 2019.

The police alleged that in the course of the party, the deceased informed the defendants that he could not swim, but was encouraged by them and in the course of swimming, the deceased began to drowned.

The police also alleged that after the victim died, they got dressed and left the scene for school, without raising an alarm or reporting the matter to security agents.

They had pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the defendants were first arraigned on July 3, where they pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N5 million each, and one surety in like sum.(NAN )