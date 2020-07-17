An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Friday, admitted two men to N500,000 bail each over alleged culpable homicide.

The police charged Mohammed Musa and Nura Shuaibu with four counts bordering on culpable homicide.

Justice Bello Kawu in his ruling, held that the court granted the defendants bail for Musa to get proper medical attention for the tumour on his neck.

He however ordered the defendants to produce one surety each who must be civil servants.

Kawu adjourned the matter until Sept. 18 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that the defendants conspired and caused the death of a 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Awa with a cutlass on Dec. 5, 2019.

He said the defendants also attempted to kill one Husseni Mohammed, when they stabbed him with a knife in his stomach and cut off his wrists in Dakwa, Abuja, on the said date.

The prosecution said Mohammed suffered a permanent disability as a result, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 220 and 243 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Charles Okoye, however moved a motion for bail of the defendants with a five paragraph affidavit and said the defendants had been in custody for three months.

Okoye drew the attention of the court to a tumour on Musa’s neck that had been growing rapidly without attention in prison to save him.

He urged the court to grant the defendants bail for proper medical attention, adding that credible sureties would be provided if granted. ( NAN)