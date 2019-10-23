A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 34-year-old motorcyclist, Moses John, charged with culpable homicide be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

John, a resident of Soni Kura Street Sabon Tasha Area of Kaduna State, is charged with culpable homicide.

Magistrate Lukman Sidi, who gave the order, did not take the plea of John.

Sidi ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the DPP for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 12, for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Timothy Ango of Ungwan Makama Sabin Tasha reported the matter at Sabon Tasha Police Station on Sept. 30.

Leo alleged that John stabbed Ango’s brother-in-law on the chest and head with a knife during an argument.

He said that Ango’s brother-in-law died on the way to the hospital.

Leo added that when John was arrested, he confessed to fighting with the deceased but denied stabbing him

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 190/of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.(NAN)