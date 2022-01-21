From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded King Taalor Tornwe in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for alleged involvement in cultism.

King Tornwe, 63 years old, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate A.O. Amadi-Nna, by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police on a three-count- charge of conspiracy, harbouring and financial and material supports to cultists.

On Charge No. PMC/91C/2022, the traditional ruler and others at large, were alleged to have committed the crime on or before June 5, 2021, at Kono Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

On court, His Royal Highness, King Tornwe, allegedly conspired with others to commit felony to wit (cultism) and committed an offence punishable under Section 7 (C) of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Rivers State No. 6 of 2018 as amended.

The monarch, on count two, allegedly harboured on Christian Kina (alias Abarima), knowing him (Christian) to be a member of Deywell secret cult and committed an offence punishable under Section 3 (b) of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Rivers State No. 6 of 2018 as amended.

Similarly, the accused monarch, on count three, was accused of providing financial and material assistance to members of Iceland cult group, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 2 (I)of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Rivers State No. 6 of 2018 as amended.

No plea was taken and the court referred the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice on the case.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the accused person should be remanded in custody pending the outcome of the DPP advice.