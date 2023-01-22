From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Wife of late MKO Abiola and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab-Duke Abiola has slammed a N100 billion defamation suit against the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and his son, Egn. Ibrahim.

In a writ of summons filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2370/2022, the legal practitioner equally listed her former police orderly, Teju Moses as a co-defendant.

In her court processes filed by her lead counsel, Tawo Tawo SAN, the plaintiffs further described herself as the long standing queen of the Ancient Kalabari Kingdom, an institution which pre-dated the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914.

Others listed as plaintiffs in the suit are Omnipresent God Ministries, Akasoba and Co Law Firm, Kasowari Nig Ltd, Ginger A. Construction Company and WA Ingi Awome.

Prof. Abiola disclosed that sometimes in February 17, 2009, she was appointed the Chief Legal Consultant (CLC) to the Nigerian Police Force to represent the Force in matters that may crop up inter alia garnishee orders against the NPF.

She stated that as an advocate of peaceful resolutions to problems and well respected in multi- dimensional areas Internationally, she has always maintained impeccable integrity and unassailable good name nationally and internationally to the extent that she has gained high recommendations by global banking system, giants and organizations like the Hong Kong and Shengahai Corporation and National Westminster Bank in United Kingdom.

The plaintiff stated that all was well until September 19, 2022 when her former orderly, Teju Moses started behaving erratically.

Prof. Zainab- Duke who maintained that she never assaulted her former orderly said the publications caused to be published by the Inspector General of Police including his press statement on the alleged false incident has thoroughly defamed her standing globally.

She further state that the false defamatory publications by the defendants led to the curtailment and violent abrogation of her constitutional liberties, professional standings just as her International economic businesses has suffered inexorably and unqualifiably.

“That people all over the world now misjudge her character, rubbish and attack her both verbally and physically at any given opportunity because of the malicious false hoods and defamation perpetrated by the defendants against her.

That the press statements published by the defendants are lies, malicious, wicked, evil, defamatory, demeaning, belittling, odius and damaging to the plaintiffs’ persons, reputations and financial standing.

The plaintiffs are accordingly seeking the declaration of the court that the act of the defendants was defamatory, dehumanizing, ridiculing, disgraceful, demeaning and that the plaintiffs were subjected to global public opprobrium.

A declaration that the acts of the defendants against the plaintiffs was premeditated, calculated and orchestrated to lower the estimation of the plaintiffs before right thinking members of the society.

A declaration that the personality, profession, image of the plaintiffs have been near- irredeemably battered by the defendants.

Therefore, the plaintiffs are pressing for an order of court directing the defendants to tender an unreserved public apology in all print and electronic media.

An order of court directing the defendants to issue a press statement retracting the assertions earlier made by the defendants.

As well as an order directing the defendants to pay the plaintiffs the aum of N100 billion as damages for defamation, shame, ridicule, harassment, truama, humiliation and public embarrassment suffered by the plaintiffs.

The matter has been adjourned to February 28 for hearing.