Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has given a 7-day ultimatum to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Miebi Bribena, to retract a statement he made on a television programme, alleging that in 1990, he faced court litigation on grounds of falsification and forgery of certificate.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Media Aide, Ebinimi Omubo, he said Bribena should be ready to face a legal battle, if he does not retract the allegations.

He said: “To keep the records straight, it would be recalled that Senator Degi’s victory at the said election Bribena referred to in 1990 was not challenged in any court of law by the candidate, (now) Late Michael Inemo John.

“Degi has never faced any criminal charge in his career; both in public or private life.

“Bribena by this statement should be ready for the worst legal battle of his life as this will model his mind to speak only the truth but not lying for political patronage.”

He expressed “regrets over the manner some politicians have become extremely desperate without iota of moral in their accumulation of lies just to appease their pay masters.”