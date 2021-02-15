By Cosmas Omegoh

A group under the umbrella of Northern People’s Democratic Party Youths has given the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders of the party, a 24-hour ultimatum to parley with Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over his rumoured defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group reasoned that failing to do that might cost the party some havoc and disaffection not only in the northern region, but also across the entire six geo-political zones of the country.

Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu who handed the charge in a statement noted that after a series of deliberations and consultations with other zones, the group resolved that Chief Femi Femi-Kayode should be asked to remain in the party.

Ibrahim Ahmadu said: “It will be unfortunate and sad if the PDP leadership should allow such a prominent figure to leave the party.”

“After a series of deliberations and consultations, we the northern youth group of PDP, have decided to give the BOT, NWC a 24-hour ultimatum to meet with Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and persuade him to remain in the party. We reason that failure to do that might result in untoward and unimaginable outcomes for the party.”

Hon. Ahmadu said his group realised there were attempts by the ruling party to woo Fani-Kayode to the APC. He said “although he has the right to join any party of his choice, it is going to be a disaster for the PDP to allow such a vibrant and dogged political figure, who has wide contacts and followers across Nigeria, including the international community to leave the party.”

He noted that PDP as the main opposition should ensure that all measures are taken to keep aggrieved members within the party for it win the 2023 elections.

“We can confidently say that the ruling APC has been very smart with the attempt to snatch Chief Fani-Kayode. Although Fani-Kayode has the right to join any party he wishes, the PDP must ensure it does everything possible to ensure he remains in the party because losing such a huge figure can only spell doom for the party.”

Hon. Ahmadu, however, commended Fani-Kayode for his efforts in the past at promoting the party, saying that he had been a huge strength to the opposition against the APC.

He, therefore, urged party leaders and stakeholders to ensure that Chief Fani-Kayode was not pouched to strengthen APC’s wailing popularity across the land.

“We commend Chief Fani-Kayode for his efforts over the years at promoting the PDP and fighting for the rights of the oppressed and the downtrodden who the present Muhammadu Buhari government has no regard for. Fani-Kayode is a strong opposition voice in the country; allowing him to leave the PDP to APC would be a special gain to the ruling party.”

The media have been awash in recent times over Fani-Kayode’s alleged plans to dump the PDP. But in reaction, Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets noted that he is still very much in the PDP.