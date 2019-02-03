George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo PDP Liberation Coalition has described as deliberate falsehood, a statement by the embattled governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, that n-PDP members have defected to the All Progressives Congress with about 65 percent of members of the party in the state, saying that Fabian Ihekweme and his members are not members of the PDP.

The group stated that the false claim by Sen. Uzodinma during APC presidential campaign rally held last Tuesday in Owerri was ostensibly to deceive both President Muhammadu Buhari and the gullible national leaders of the party, as no member of the PDP had defected to APC.

A statement signed by the chairman, Chief Chijioke Adiele, Secretary, Fidelis Nwachukwu and Cosmas Anusiem, Publicity Secretary stated thus: “Ordinarily, we could have ignored such puerile statements from the embattled Senator Uzodinma but for the fact that some unsuspecting members of the public may consider such to be true. Again, such lies as peddled by Senator Uzodinma cast a slur on the integrity and wide acceptance our great party enjoys among Imolites and Nigerians, as the only truly democratic and people-oriented political party in Nigeria.

During the ill-fated APC rally in Imo, Uzodinma stated that a non-existent social club under the guise of New-Peoples Democratic Party (N-PDP) has joined the APC with about 65% of members of Imo PDP. This N-PDP according to the purveyor of the lies was led by one Fabian Ihekweme.”

The statement further read: “Those whom the political mercenary, Fabian Ihekweme led to join Uzodinma were few internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Imo PDP, whose presence were already discovered to be very inimical to the electoral success of our party. On noticing that they have acquired a pariah status in Imo PDP, they started scheming for their exit and luckily found a coven in the embrace of the embattled Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“Similarly, no reasonable member of Imo PDP ever left the party to join the APC, not to talk of 65% of its members existing.”

It added, “suffice it therefore, to point out that all the references made to PDP by Senator Hope Uzodinma were lies from the pit of hell.

“Apparently this is to further confuse the already gullible national leadership of the APC and their presidential candidate into believing that Senator Uzodinma was a popular candidate when reverse is actually the case.”

The group maintained that as organization founded on truth and good conscience, the Imo PDP Liberation Coalition owes it an obligation to always ensure that the public is led aright and not misguided or misled by the antics and lies of professional charlatans and prostitutes.