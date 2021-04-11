The Learned Justice of the Apex court, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, JSC, did not mince his words when he declared as follows: “For avoidance of doubt, a party that has no candidate in an election cannot be declared the winner of the election. This being so, the votes credited to the alleged candidates of the 1st appellant in the 2019 general election in Zamfara are wasted votes; for that reason it is hereby ordered that candidates of parties other than the 1st appellant with the highest votes and the required spread stand elected into the various offices that were contested for in Zamfara State in the 2019 general election.”

The compelling question judging from above is why would Governor Matawalle want to invalidate and castrate the judgment by defecting from his political party, the PDP, to the APC, which the Supreme Court had sacked for a period of four years? It is also worthy to note that Section 180 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, settled the tenure of office of the governor and puts it at a four-year fixed term. What it means is that for the period of 2019 to 2023, Governor Matawalle and any other candidate that occupies the sacked seats of APC candidates must remain there with their party affiliation till the end of that tenure. It, therefore, follows that any at- tempt by the Zamfara governor to defect from the PDP to APC will not only be contemptuous of the judgment of the Supreme Court which gave the PDP the seat, but, it would also mean that he resigned from the seat for the next in line, according to the provisions of the Constitution, which, in this case, is the Deputy Governor. It is clear that, by the decision of the Supreme Court, the APC is forbidden from seating in any of the contested seats during the last general election. Therefore, any attempt of the governor to circumvent the judgment of the Supreme Court of the land by defecting to APC is contemptuous and the implication may be bizarre. In summary, the proposed action of Governor Matawalle could result in at least four grievous consequences: 1. It would be seen as gravely contemptuous and a way of frustrating and castrating the apt judgment of the Su- preme Court in Suit SC.377/2019; 2. It would most likely lead to Governor Matawalle losing his office and, go- ing by the provisions of Section 191(1) of 1999 Constitution as amended, the office becomes that of the deputy governor should he remain with the PDP. However, should Governor Matawalle defect together with his deputy, then, in line with Section 191(3), the office passes to the Speaker of the House of Assembly; 3.Any attempt by the governor of Zamfara State, with his other colleagues, to defect from the PDP to the APC will not only be contemptuous of the judgment of the Supreme Court but will also mean that he resigned from the seat for a by-election to be conducted; 4. Also, as a party that has invalidated and castrated the judgment of the Apex Court which made him governor, Matawalle could be made to refund all the benefits he has enjoyed on the basis of this judgment, which he is now seeking to invalidate. It is strongly advised that, in order for the Zamfara State governor not to open a potential can of worms through his actions, it is best that he remains with the PDP in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit SC.377/2019. •Otitoju, PhD, writes from Abuja