Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has uncovered how 24 ex-lawmakers of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu and some companies allegedly swindled about five billion naira belonging to the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service from 2015 to 2019.

The immediate past Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Professor Muritala Awodun, a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Moshood Bakare, and some staff of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service are being interrogated by the operatives of the Commission.

It was discovered during investigations that about five companies linked with highly-placed politicians in Kwara State allegedly benefited about four billion naira from the money without any valid contractual agreements with the state government.

Other alleged beneficiaries include all the former 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad; former Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu; ex-Kwara State Accountant General, Ishola Sulyman; permanent secretaries among others.

A staff of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, while being interrogated by the operatives of the Commission said: “The House of Assembly members were collecting four million naira monthly for public relations to share among themselves. “