Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted bail to the embattled former vice chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area (LGA), Asekun Sakiru Kehinde.

Justice Peter Lifu granted the bail application filed and argued by Asekun’s lawyer, Chief Benson Ndakara.

The judge found merit in the bail application, particularly, on health grounds and granted bail to the defendant with stringent conditions.

However, the application was opposed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, but Justice Lifu aligned with submissions of defence lawyer, Chief Ndakara.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu granted him bail to the sum of N100 million and two sureties in the like sum.

One of the sureties must be a property owner within the jurisdiction of the court, while the second surety should be a civil servant of the directorate cadre, either of the State or Federal civil service.

Asekun had earlier been granted bail on a separate amended charge by Justice Oweibo. The application was also argued by Chief Ndakara.

The former vice chairman was arrested on May 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London Heathrow Airport, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International.

Subsequently, Asekun was arraigned for allegedly exporting 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine. The court heard that the defendant, “without lawful authority, exported 1,000 kilogramme of cocaine, a narcotic drug” that is prohibited in the country.

He pleaded “not guilty” to a one-count charge bordering on the offence. The defendant was arraigned by the NDLEA on a charge marked FHC/L/99c/2021.

