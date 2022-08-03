From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Youths from Abia and other parts of the South East, yesterday, reportedly trooped out in their numbers in Aba, the state commercial capital to protest the killing of innocent indigenes of the zone by the Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN).

The protest was coming on the heels of an alleged recent killings of indigenes of Imo and Ebonyi states by the operatives of Ebubeagu.

The protesters, who were said to have gathered under the aegis of Igbo youths and said to be numbering over 400, marched through Umule, Faulks, Aba-Owerri, and among other major roads in Aba, causing gridlock on some of the major roads and carrying placards with various inscriptions.

The protesters chanting different solidarity songs as they called for the disbandment of the security outfit.

According to them, it has become imperative that governors of the South East ban the operation of the ESN in their various states due to the numerous bloodshed recorded in the zone as a result of the activities of the security network.

The protesting youths also frowned at the activities of armed herdsmen in Abia State who according to them have been kidnapping innocent citizens at will and forcing them to part with huge sum as ransom.

It was gathered that the protesters were dispatched with teargas by a combined police team from the Aba Area Command and some of the special units from the Abia State Command.

Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached on his mobile number.

However, a police source, who could not confirm the number of suspects in their custody, said the protesters were arrested for protesting without permission.