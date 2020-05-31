Imo State government yesterday said that it was aware of the arrest and detention of one Ambrose Nwaogwugwu by the Department of State Security services on the orders of the court.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the government was aware that the said Nwaogwugwu and two others, now at large, were the masterminds of seditious fabrications against the state government.

The Commissioner said that Nwaogwugwu and company fabricated and caused to be published in the social media, false and seditious materials, claiming among other things, that the government had created three Emirates in the state and installed three Emirs, that the government planned to rename Imo State University after the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and lately that the government had approved 15 Almajirai schools for the state.

The commissioner said that with such brazen audacity to cause public disaffection and unrelenting determination to incite the public against the government, it was not surprising that Nwaogwugwu was arrested by the DSS, obviously after investigating allegations against him

Emelumba added that the clarification on his arrest became necessary following different unauthorized statements claiming that the government was not aware of the arrest and detention of Nwaogwugwu.

“For the avoidance of doubt the government will stand by the law to deal with those who mistake opposition to mean reckless fabrication and publication of false and seditious materials against the government. Those indicted of such criminality whether within or without the opposition must be made to face the full wrath of the law. We insist that democracy must be governed by law, both for those in government and those outside government,” he said.