By Romanus Okoye

One of the #EndSARS promoters, Rinu Oduala whose account was frozen has cried out that part of the money in the frozen account is her personal savings.

Oduala, 22, said she was nominated to receive donations to the EndSARS cause by Nigerians at home and abroad who felt helpless to personally protest but believed they could make a difference through financial sacrifices.

“Such was the passion of average Nigerians to contribute how best they can to the #EndSARS cause, who sent in what they could sacrifice towards the cause. Some people even donated ₦500, which I strongly believe meant a lot to them, as it could have been all they could spare towards the cause.

“To have their motives behind their sacrificial efforts questioned is disheartening. The funds in question here also includes some of my personal hard earned money of over N200,000 naira. These funds were earmarked for disbursement towards the medical bills of injured protesters,” she said.

Continuing, Oduala said,”I am not a part of Nigeria’s political or business elite—I have no relatives in government or family members with enough wealth to sway powerful individuals. I am just an ordinary young Nigerian. I study, selling hoodies and other clothing to pay my school fees. I also do the odd bit of freelancing, taking on some brand influencing work to ensure my family doesn’t suffer. Somehow, however, my existence threatens my government, the fact that I have a voice is enough for them to try to silence me.

“In the Nigeria I am voicing out for, it wouldn’t matter that I am a child of nobody coming from the average Nigerian home. The Nigeria I am voicing out for is one that prioritizes every voice, protects every inalienable right, even mine.

“I decided to use the only currency I have, my voice to speak up against extrajudicial killings, torture, extortion and unjust harassment that is still happening in a democratic nation in the 21st century! The government also agreed that reform is inevitable and promised us they were going to listen, however they have refused to honor their promises while they continue to deny the lives lost and also target the same people who spoke up.

“I am not afraid—I am only disappointed that this country will treat me this way. We are the soul of this nation and no nation exists without her people. Nigeria is all I have, and I have a right to demand that it works for all of us, not just those with influence, wealth, or a government position.”