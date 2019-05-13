Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Palpable tension has enveloped Neni community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State following allegations that the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Anthony Enukeme, was building a mosque in the town.

Enukeme was alleged to have connived with some people outside Anambra State to cause the building of a mosque in the community without the knowledge of the leaders.

But in swift reaction, Enukeme who is the Chairman and Managing Director of TONIMAS Nigeria Limited and President, Anambra State Council of Traditional Prime Ministers, denied the allegation in its entirety.

Describing the allegations as a figment of the imagination of some social media professionals, the business mogul said he had no such plans whatsoever.

In a statement he said: “My attention has been drawn to the falsehood and unpalatable insinuation being peddled in the social media that I am planning to build a mosque for the Hausa community in Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State with a bid to Islamise the state.

“The publication is not only malicious and ridiculous, but a deliberate ploy to tarnish the good image I have garnered over the years. I am not planning to build a mosque in the community or planning to donate land for the Hausa community in Anaocha LGA for a cemetery as alleged.

He said the “purveyors of the ugly and unwarranted publication and attacks” only intended to cash in on his rare achievements, philanthropy and humanitarian services.

Enukeme however, urged those behind reports to desist from such evil acts and focus on issues that unite, rather than those that divide, just as he asked them to join hands with him to promote peace and tranquillity in the state.