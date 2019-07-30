Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang has ordered for the arrest of two policemen, an Inspector and a Sergeant for allegedly extorting N60,000 from a woman in the state.

The State police public relations officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohommed who disclosed this said that the two policemen attached to Ogidi Area Command had on July 29, 2019 allegedly extorted the sum of N60, 000 from one Mrs. Love Mbachu and two others which made the CP wade into the matter.

“Recalled that on the 29/7/2019 following the report that Policemen attached to Ogidi Area Command allegedly extorted the sum of N60,000 from one Mrs. Love Mbachu and two others in which the Commissioner of Police CP John B. Abang directed ACP X SQD to recover the money within 12hours, investigate and ensure justice and equity is done the matter.

“I am happy to inform you that in compliance with the CP’S directives, the Policemen involved have been arrested, defaulted and the money sum of Sixty thousand Naira (#60,000) was also recovered and handed over to the victims.

“Meanwhile, all cases are under investigation after which the defaulters would be tried in orderly room please. The two policemen are an inspector and a Sergeant” Mohammed stated.

However, the PPRO said that the command has arrested 44 suspected cultists including teenage cultists/rapists, smashed a tricycle snatching syndicate and recovered two fabricated guns and two tricycles.

“In order to further stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the State, the Command Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) had during the period under review raided various hideouts and blackspots where cultists are suspected to be hibernating in various communities within the State.

“From all the raids carried out, a total of 44 suspects were arrested out of which 10 suspects were screened out,10 charged to court while 24 others are undergoing investigation.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects who confessed being members of different secret cult groups includes, 04 improvised bunkers, 06 machetes , 01 axe, 01 butchers short knife, a bundle of foil, 01 packet of razler and some quantity of dry weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Mohammed continues, “on the 26/7/2019 at about 8:15pm, operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Chinedu Umera ‘m’ aged 18 years, Uboh Oluebube ‘m’ aged 16 years, Obute Chinwendu ‘m’ aged 17 years and Chukwuma Amazu ‘m’ aged 18 years respectively.

“Suspects and two others at large went to Anglican Girls School Oba on the 17/7/2019 at about 5:pm,drugged and abducted a 14 years old girl, took her to a building at Oba, robbed, threatened her with two double-barrel guns and have unlawful carnal knowledge with her for two consecutive days” he stated.

He said that the suspects also confessed to be a member of Junior Vikings (JVC) and the two arms have been recovered in their possession as exhibits, saying that victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention and case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO also said that Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Victor Okafor aged 26 years at Oba who allegedly confessed to being a member of the armed robbery gang that specialized in disposessing innocent citizens of their tricycles within Oba and environs.

He noted one unregistered tricycle reasonably suspected to have been stolen was recovered from him.