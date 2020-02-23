Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Justice has charged an alleged fake medical doctor, Saidu Ahmed Ya’u before the Chief Magistrate court for certificate forgery and impersonation.

‘Doctor’ Ya’u was reported to have worked with the State ministry of health for seven years with alleged fake Certificates.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice, which was signed by the Attorney General of Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko , said that the accused has been remanded at the Kaduna Correctional Facility until March 16 .

The statement further said that the First Information Report(FIR) indicated that Saidu has been working as a medical doctor for more than 11 years as a staff of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Attorney General, Governor Nasir El Rufai had ordered the Ministry of Health to investigate Saidu, following a petition alleging that the accused has been working with fake certificates.

The Ministry of Health set up a four-member committee to investigate and verify the certificates and institutions that Saidu claimed to have attended as well as verify his registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria(MDCN).

The statement stated that the committee found out that the accused forged the certificates, which he presented to the government to enable him secure employment with Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

‘’Information gathered from Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria and MDCN also reveals that Saidu was neither admitted nor graduated from the university and was not registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria,’’ the statement added.

The Attorney General further said that when the FIR was read to the defendant, Saidu claimed that all the charges against him are false. The Director of Public Prosecution opposed the bail application made by the defendant’s counsel.

According to the DPP, the allegations against the defendant are very weighty, adding the exceptional circumstances for admitting such offenders to bail have not been complied with, in line with Section 174 of Kaduna State Administration of Justice Law 2017.

The statement said that the Director requested for a date for further mention, in order to enable him to conclude investigations on the matter and the court adjourned the matter to March 16.