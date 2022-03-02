From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The late 19-month child, Obinna Ohanazeze, who was allegedly flogged by his teacher at Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, died as a result of septic shock, an autopsy report has revealed.

Little Obinna was said to have received 31 strokes of the cane on February 7, 2022, after which he was hospitalised and later gave up the ghost five days later, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Confirming the outcome of the medical investigation to Daily Sun in Asaba, yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said, “the autopsy report indicates septic shock as cause of death.

“That is what I can say for now, let the medical doctors and lawyers interpret what that means.”

Edafe also confirmed that the autopsy was conducted at FMC, Asaba.

His bereaved mother, 28-year-old Gift had insisted that her only child died as a result of heavy flogging by his teacher who happens to be the son of the proprietress of the school.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said Obinna’s classmates told her that the late minor was flogged like a goat.

“The next day, Tuesday, I took him back, that was when I could even see him properly, the bruises were uncountable.

“As I was making noise creating a scene for the teacher to come out, pupils from the class came out and told me that ‘our big mummy and uncle, and one aunty tied Obinna hand and leg with white hanky, and were flogging him like a goat,” she alleged.

The single mother said the child was taken to a private hospital where the medical personnel said he had internal bleeding as a result of flogging.

She noted that at the private hospital, Obinna was not responding to treatment, and that the condition deteriorated, which necessitated the referral to FMC where medics battled unsuccessfully to save the child.