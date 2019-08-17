Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Consultant to the Ogun State governor on General Matters, Biyi Adeleye, has flayed the chairman of the dissolved state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Derin Adebiyi, over a statement credited to him that Governor Dapo Abiodun should resign over alleged certificate forgery and perjury.

Adeleye, who is the immediate House of Assembly member, Remo North State Constituency, said he was bewildered that the former APC chairman could still be calling for any investigation into the matter the governor had been cleared of by a competent court of law.

The former Ogun APC Chairman was reported to have called on the Inspector General of the Police, Muhammed Adam, to investigate forgery and perjury petitions written against Abiodun. He also asked the governor to step down if investigations reveal that he is culpable.

But Adeleye, speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said Adebiyi lacked the moral right, having worked for the Allied People’s Movement (APM) during the general elections, to call for the governor’s resignation over an issue cooked up by who he termed “Adebiyi’s pay master”.

The ex legislator asked the former party chairman to stop playing with intelligence of the people of Ogun state and challenged him to go court, if he has any case to prove against the governor.

“I read with disbelief what Derin Adeniji said about our governor. If not for clarity, I won’t dignify him with any response on that. The law has provided many systems through which you can really channel your grievances. You see, if they are really convinced that the governor falsified certificate or has committed perjury, they should go to court. Those that were convinced went to court and we were vindicated. So, what are they still saying? If they still have anything else that they want to discuss, they should go to court. They can’t just be playing on people’s intelligence through media; they should go to court and let us meet over there instead of crying over spilled milk. Let Chief Derin wake up from dreamland. This election has come, we have won and it has gone,” Adeleye stated.

On Adebiyi’s reported claim that he remained the authentic state chairman of the APC, said: “He (Adebiyi) is the latest political clown in town. I challenge him to appear at the State Secretariat of APC, the Governor’s Office and or the national headquarters of APC and parade himself as claimed.

“He was never part of any campaign that brought in the preset government of APC. So how could he in a sound frame of mind lay any claim to the process on behalf of APC when the whole world knew that he was the campaign strategist of APM? I want to assure and assert that Derin and his exco across in the state, local government and wards, stand suspended by the National Working Committee of our great party.

“The suspension letter also directed him to surrender all party properties in his possession. This has equally been communicated to the office of the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, office of the State Director of DSS and all security agents in the state since last year. And three man Caretaker Committee headed by Yemi Sanusi, with Ayo Olubori and Tunde Oladunjoye, as Secretary and Publicity Secretary, respectively, which oversaw the general elections in the state.”