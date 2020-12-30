From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Trial in alleged certificate forgery case against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki resumed, yesterday, with tendering of the governor’s nomination form submitted for the purpose of the September 19 governorship election by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development came as the court in a separate judgment, dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Osaze Ize- Iyamu from participating in the Edo State governorship election.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed in his judgment held that the suit had turned to an academic exercise since the crux of the action was to stop Ize-Iyamu from participating in the election that had since been held and won by the PDP and its candidate, Obaseki.

PDP had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/69/20, contended that Ize-Iyamu was not a product of a valid primary election.

It told the court that the indirect primary election that produced Ize-Iyamu was conducted by the Adams Oshiomhole- led executives of the APC, at a time they were already sacked by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, with the decision affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

In the case against Obaseki, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court who is adjudicating over the matter admitted the said nomination form (Form EC9) in evidence and marked it along with other documents attached to it as exhibit PL-2.

The court dismissed objections raised against the admissibility of the documents by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC was summoned through a subpoena issued by the court on December 23, to produce and tender the documents .

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/74/2020 filed jointly by the APC with one of its members in Edo, Mr Williams Edobor, alleged that Obaseki forged the University of Ibadan degree certificate he submitted to INEC in aid of his qualification for the election.

Besides the litigants further alleged that there were discrepancies in the subjects that Obaseki claimed he passed in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam and subjects in his testimonial.

However there was contention from counsel to Obaseki

Mr Ken Mozia (SAN) and that of PDP, Isenalohme Razaq, who argued that Omale who appeared as the second prosecution witness in the case (PW-2), lacked the capacity to tender the document in evidence.