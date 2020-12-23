From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday refused to stay proceedings in the alleged certificate forgery suit brought against the Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in his ruling, said the court would comply with the order of the Court of Appeal directing the court to continue with the trial on day-to-day basis.

The judge observed that his court will continue with the trial as directed by the Court of Appeal until the order is set aside.

Justice Mohammed noted that his court must obey the hierarchy of courts in line with the provisions of the law.

He held that given the order of the Court of Appeal and the nature of the case, the Christmas vacation is not enough ground to stay proceedings.

Accordingly, the court directed the plaintiff to open and close his case within two days time beginning from December 24, to Tuesday December 29.

It equally gave the defendants two days to open and conclude their defence effective from Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 of December 2020.

Earlier, counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), had informed the court about the ruling of the Court of Appeal on December 16, 2020, directing the trial court to proceed with the trial after dismissing the application for stay of execution brought by the governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He, therefore, urged the court to proceed with the trial in compliance with the ruling of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

But in opposition, counsel to Obaseki, Ken Mozia (SAN), urged the court not to proceed with the trial as his client has entered an appeal at the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal, including an application to stay further proceedings on the matter.

He urged the court in the circumstances, to tarry a while and await the decision of the Supreme Court on the appeal.