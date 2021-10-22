By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police have described as frivolous claims by activist, Olarenwaju Suraju, that the investigation report which accused him of cyberstalking, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN), was “fake.”

This clarification was contained in the police’ reply to a petition from two Italian groups, Re:Common and The Corner House dated October 14 and sighted by our Correspondent.

The groups, on September 9, jointly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman, following reports of the Monitoring Unit’s indictment of Suraju, in respect of alleged leaked email and voice note purportedly linking Adoke to one Aliyu Abubakar, who was standing trial in Italy over alleged corruption in the OPL245 transaction between Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd, Shell and Eni.

In their letter, they raised concerns over alleged factual errors contained in the investigation report, alleging that the said report seemed fake and came out at a time investigations were still on.

They so faulted claims by the police unit that Suraju jumped bail, did not present himself when he was needed to clarify certain issues and also resorted to “frivolous” petitions and filing suit in court.

Confirming that the letter originated from the unit, its head, ACP Ibrahim Musa, stated that the Certified True Copy (CTC) was issued to Adoke based on a written request to the IG which was approved.

