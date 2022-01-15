From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Management of the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun has accused its acting Registrar, Mr Segun Ajiboye of forgery, alleging that he fraudulently prepared a letter of appointment for himself without the approval of the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola who is the visitor to the institution.

In a comprehensive report addressed to the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Oladoyin Folorunsho in response to the audit report prepared by the state Auditor General, Mr Adesina Folorunso which indicted the Bursar of the institution, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji, the Provost of the college, Prof. jimoh Afolabi, alleged that the acting Registrar fraudulently prepared a letter of appointment for himself.

According to the report, “the acting Registrar, Mr Segun Ajiboye fraudulently prepared a letter of appointment for himself without Mr Governor’s approval for the newly appointed Acting Provost of the college to sign the letter. Fortunately, the acting Provost declined to sign the letter claiming that he needs a letter from the Governor directing him to do so.”

The acting Registrar was said to have resulted to alleged forgery of the appointment letter when the authorities of the college failed to pay him the salary meant for a substantive Registrar, despite pressure by him.

It was learnt that the salary of Mr Ajiboye had increased by #80,000 being his responsibility allowance which he was duly entitled to in line with the extant laws of the college, in addition to imprest and domestic allowances.

But, Ajiboye was alleged to have demanded for the exact salary meant for a substantive Registrar.

However, he was denied the salary, a situation which made him to allegedly report the Bursar of the college to various Ministries and office of the Auditor General of the state.

It was learnt that the Bursar informed Mr Ajiboye that before he could be placed on the salary of a substantive Registrar he needed a confirmation letter from the Governor and this instruction allegedly prompted him to forge the appointment letter.

A source hinted that the state Auditor General, Mr Folorunso made frantic efforts to ensure that the salary of the acting Registrar was increased to that of a substantive Registrar, as he allegedly instructed the college Bursar to increase the salary.

The report also alleged Ajiboye of forging letter of approval of study leave for an official of the college who allegedly ran a professional course without proper approval by the management of the institution.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun has called on the Auditor General of the state, Mr Adesina Folorunso to withdraw the recent audit report prepared by his office for the college which indicted the college Bursar.

The college Provost, Prof. Afolabi expressed worry on why the Auditor General would declare a state of emergency in the bursary department of the institution, saying that the report was bias unfair and should therefore be disregarded by concerned authorities.

The Provost described the Bursar as a knowledgeable and experienced financial expert who does not take unlawful instructions, saying his zero tolerance for corruption and his stance for Justice, fairness and equity were responsible for the recent audit report prepared by the Auditor General.

The college, according to findings had earlier been audited by a qualified firm of a chartered accountant, being one of the three firms nominated by the office of the Auditor General and preferred by the College, with no blemish on any of it’s bursary staff.

It was reliably gathered that the audit report of the college was balanced and favourable to the college as the auditing firm among others hailed the transparent and accountable stand of the college Bursar.

The college was said to be free of any financial encumbrance as it was not indebted to any financial institution, a situation which was said to be rare.