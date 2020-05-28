Godwin Tsa Abuja

Proceedings in the 18-count corruption charge against the immediate past Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has been shifted to July 8, by the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the case following the absence of a prosecuting counsel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission had on March 23, arraigned the former HoS and eight others over their alleged involvement in money laundering, Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) fraud. In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/60/2020, EFCC, also accused Oyo-Ita of collecting kickbacks on contracts, while she was in service.

The anti- graft agency alleged that aside collecting estacodes and ticket fees for journeys not embarked on, the erstwhile HoS collaborated with her co-defendants to disguise the genuine ownership of funds they diverted into accounts of various private companies.

Also arraigned in the N500m fraud is a civil servant who was identified as the alter ego of some of the companies, Garba Umar, as well as Oyo-Ita’s personal assistant, Ubong Okon Effiok.

The rest are the six indicted companies: Frontline Ace Global Services Ltd, Asanaya Projects Limited, Slopes International Limited, Good deal International Limited, U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as the court granted them bail pending the determination of the charge against them.

At the resumed proceeding on the matter yesterday, which was the day slated for the commencement of hearing, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, failed to appear in court.

Counsel to Oyo-Ita, Mr. Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that he was not aware of any reason for the absence of the prosecution counsel.

He, therefore, requested for the matter to be adjourned to a later date, an application that was supported by counsel to all the other defendants.

In his bench ruling, Justice Taiwo stressed that the case was not classified as urgent and not also time-bound. He adjourned the case till July 8.