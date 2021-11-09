Former Internal Auditor of Rivers State Micro Finance Agency (RIMA), Sofiri Koko, has clarified that he was, at no point, found wanting in the agency over the allegations of fraud that were later vacated by the Rivers State Government.

Rivers state government, in a declaration by Governor Nyesom Wike, had, in June 2020, sacked the then Managing Director of RIMA, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules, and three others in the management, including Sofiri Koko, for alleged N13 million fraud before dragging them to a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court, presided over by the Chief Magistrate, A. O. Amadi-Nna.

However, at the July 6, 2020 mention of the matter, the Attorney General Rivers State, Zaccheus Adango, appearing for the Prosecution with C.B Ekeh, Principal State Counsel, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, applied under Section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution and Section 108 (1) (a) and (b) of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, to discontinue with the charge No PMC/756C/2020, COP Vs Ipalibo Sogules & three others, in its entirety.

After hearing the application of Adango and the submissions by Alozie Echeonwu, Counsel to all four defendants, Amadi-Nna, ordered that the “defendants are, hereby, discharged. This case is, hereby, struck out.”

