Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday adjourned further trial of the former Chairman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Intercontinental Bank, Dr Erastus Akingbola, till October 24.

The trial of Akingbola, who is currently facing trial for alleged N179 billion fraud was adjourned till October 24 due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on March 12, 2019 re-arraigned Akingbola on a N179bn fraud charge.

Akingbola’s re-arraignment before the Federal High Court in Lagos followed a further amendment to the charges, which the EFCC had earlier instituted against him in 2009.

Justice Charles Archibong, who first handled the case, had struck out the charges, citing lack of diligent prosecution.

Displeased with the action of the Archibong, the EFCC went on appeal, which later overruled Archibong and ordered Akingbola to return to the Federal High Court to face his trial.

Not pleased with the decision of the appellate court, Akingbola went to the Supreme Court, which affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal.

As a result, the 10-year-old case was reopened before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.