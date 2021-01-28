By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicolas of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday admitted in evidence a compact disc (CD) containing expert analysis of the contents of an iPhone allegedly belonging to hip-hop singer, Azeez Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley.

Justice Oweibo admitted the CD tendered in evidence by second prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, on the ground among others, that the iPhone itself had already been admitted in evidence.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and Internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, but pleaded not guilty.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till March 8 and 11 for continuation of trial.