From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has fixed February 22 for the arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah for alleged financial impropriety.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Senator Oduah who is representing Anambra North at the Senate alongside eight others.

Although the arraignment was to take place in Tuesday, it was stalled because the former minister was yet to be served with the court processes and was not in court.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, the anti-graft agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds while serving as a minister.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), told the court that the ex-minister had not been served with the court processes.

The lawyer, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable the anti-graft agency served the legislator.

“My lord, the matter has been set out today for arraignment but I have been informed by the commission that the first defendant (Oduah) is yet to be served.

“In view of that my lord, may I humbly apply for a very short date,” he said.

Justice Ekwo held that it was the duty of the prosecution to produce defendants in court.

The judge then adjourned the matter until February 22 for defendants to take their plea.