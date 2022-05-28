From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is to remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Friday, rejected his bail request.
Rather, Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered Okorocha, through his counsel, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, to put the anti-graft agency on notice.
Olanipekun had, in an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/28/2022 and filed on May 26, prayed the court to grant Okorocha bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice filed on May 25.
Justice Ekwo ruled that since the matter would be coming up on Monday, May 30, making an order for the release of the lawmaker on bail would be unnecessary.
The judge, who fixed May 30 for the hearing of the motions, directed the lawyer to put the EFCC on notice.
Ekwo had, in the last adjourned date, given the anti-corruption commission May 30, as the last time the matter would be adjourned following the EFCC’s complaint that it had been unable to serve Okorocha despite several efforts.
The judge had threatened to strike out the case if the EFCC failed to produce the senator in the next adjourned date, after two adjournments for his arraignment.
Operatives of the Commission on Tuesday arrested the former governor after over six hours of a siege at his house. The EFCC has preferred a 17-count money laundering charge against Okorocha, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
