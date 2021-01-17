The two princes of Ukpo Kingdom in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Olisa and Onyeka Eze, who were detained for three months over a business misunderstanding with their uncle and billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, have regained their freedom.

Their release from the Suleja Correctional Centre followed the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, according to a statement from the minister’s office.

The two princes who stormed the office of the minister immediately after their release on Friday January 15, 2020 in the company of a Suleja Correctional Centre official, Abdulrahman Musa and friends, thanked Ngige, who is a former governor of Anambra State, for his support while in detention and for facilitating their freedom.

The elated Ukpo princes eulogised him as a humanist who stands against injustice and a worthy in-law of the Ukpo community.

“We spent months in prison. We spent our Christmas and New Year in detention away from our loved ones, in harsh conditions over false charges. We are ever grateful to Senator Ngige who took interest in the matter and facilitated our freedom, “ Olisa who spoke on behalf of his brother, Onyeka, said.

Senator Ngige in response exhorted them to be law abiding, as well as work hard and have faith in God.